Arson investigators seek help solving fire at 2 North Las Vegas homes

North Las Vegas fire investigators say a blaze Sunday night that damaged two homes is likely arson, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire at 11:09 p.m. damaged two homes in the 300 block of Zoee Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road. Damage exceeded $200,000. The fire department said it believes the fire was caused by arson and investigators are continuing “to interview the residents, evaluate the evidence and follow up on potential leads.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area is urged to call fire investigators at 702-669-3339.

