Crime

Arson suspect in $2M fire arrested after returning to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2023 - 8:24 am
 
Updated July 13, 2023 - 9:20 am
Tarica Brown (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A woman suspected of causing $2 million in damage and killing a cat after starting a fire at a northwest valley home was jailed on an arson charge Monday.

Tarica Brown, 34, was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport after flying in from Atlanta, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Brown is suspected of burning down a 7,000 square-foot home on Yonie Court on April 24, killing a cat and causing $2 million worth of damage.

Investigators believe Brown left for Florida after the fire, but they received a tip she was planning to return to Las Vegas on Monday, according to the statement.

Fire officials said they worked with the Metropolitan Police Department to arrest Brown when she got off the plane.

Court records indicate Brown was arrested on trespassing charges 47 times in Las Vegas, starting in 2013. Six misdemeanor charges of loitering or soliciting prostitution were all dismissed.

She was arrested in January on a DUI charge and is scheduled for a bench trial in September, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Brown posted bond on charges of arson, willful or malicious torture of an animal, residential burglary and domestic battery. She is scheduled to appear in court again Aug. 17.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

