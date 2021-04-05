Arson suspected in Walmart Supercenter fire

A fire Sunday evening in a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas that forced employees and customers to evacuate is believed to have been set by an arsonist, investigators say.

A fire Sunday evening in a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas that forced employees and customers to evacuate the store is believed to have been set by an arsonist, investigators said Monday.

One person was injured tripping while evacuating the store at 4505 W. Charleston Blvd. The person was treated by paramedics and later transported to the hospital.

The Las Vegas Fire Department said in a Monday news release that the blaze broke out in the back of the store, where sprinklers helped contain it before firefighters arrived.

Damage from the fire was estimated at $200,000, mostly because smoke damaged items throughout the store. Structural damage was estimated at less than $10,000.

The fire remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident can talk with Las Vegas Arson Investigators at 702-383-2888 or they can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppers.com. Those offering tips to investigators may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

