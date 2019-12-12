Assault, lewdness charges against therapist dismissed

Prosecutors will not pursue charges against a physical therapist accused in October of sex assault and open and gross lewdness.

Defense attorney Richard Schonfeld, left, walks with Michel Rantissi Jr., 46, a physical therapist who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault, in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. The Clark County District Attorney's office is not pursuing charges against Rantissi. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Clark County Justice Court records show prosecutors decided not to file a criminal complaint against Michael Rantissi Jr.

The records indicate the Clark County District Attorney’s office denied a request for charges on both counts. Rantissi’s bail has been exonerated and the case is closed.

North Las Vegas police said earlier this year that Rantissi was arrested on an allegation of assaulting a person in his office. Rantissi denied the accusation and one of his attorneys, David Chesnoff, previously said Rantissi was arrested “without any probable cause to charge him. That’s why people should never rush to judgment in a criminal case.”

Rantissi has had a license with the Nevada Physical Therapy Board since May 2003, according to its website.

According to the Advanced Manual Therapy Institute’s website, Rantissi has practiced as an occupational and physical therapist in Las Vegas since 2003.

Dozens of Rantissi supporters appeared at a previous court hearing.

