Assault of ex-girlfriend lands Las Vegas man behind bars

A Las Vegas man has been charged with attempted murder in a May attack on a woman in the central valley.

Curtis Shelby has been charged with attempted murder in a domestic violence attack. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said they arrested Curtis Lee Shelby, 47, on July 21 in connection with a May 29 incident at a home near H Street and West Owens Avenue.

Police said in an arrest report that they were called to the home at 10:15 p.m. after a woman reported that Shelby, her ex-boyfriend, attacked her after he observed her talking to a friend.

The woman said she was choked to the point of unconsciousness. She eventually was able to fend off her assailant, using a box cutter to slice him on the back of his neck.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Shelby is charged with attempted murder, coercion constituting domestic violence and domestic battery by strangulation.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Thursday in Justice Court. Shelby remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Friday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.