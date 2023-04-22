71°F
Crime

Assault reported at UNLV campus building; suspect sought

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2023 - 11:38 pm
 
Updated April 21, 2023 - 11:39 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are searching for a man suspected in an assault Friday evening on the UNLV campus, officials say.

The assault occurred inside the Ham Fine Arts building.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, about 30 to 50 years old with a heavy build and a pointed beard, according to an email from UNLV police.

The man was wearing a white cap, gray hoodie and black sweatpants.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Maya Rowe (Nye County Detention Center)
Mom charged after 4-year-old found driving go-kart on busy road
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A mother is facing charges after she reportedly told officers she was “relaxing” on a sunny afternoon while her 4-year-old was tooling around the neighborhood streets in his go-kart.

