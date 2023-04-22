Assault reported at UNLV campus building; suspect sought

Police are searching for a suspect in an assault Friday evening on the UNLV campus, officials say.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The assault occurred inside the Ham Fine Arts building.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, about 30 to 50 years old with a heavy build and a pointed beard, according to an email from UNLV police.

The man was wearing a white cap, gray hoodie and black sweatpants.

No other details were available.

