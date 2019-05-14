Attempted car jacking foiled in Las Vegas Valley

The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two suspects after an attempted car robbery Monday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded to a call at 10:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of Pearl Street.

A woman arrived at her home when a light-colored sedan stopped in the street behind her vehicle, Lt. David Gordon said.

A light-skinned male got out of the passenger seat and approached the woman. He pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded her car keys, according to police.

The woman refused and the man grabbed her purse and fired one shot into the air as he walked back to the sedan and drove away, Gordon said.

The vehicle was last seen driving north on Pearl Street toward Tropicana avenue by a white female with brown hair and a thin, Gordon said.

No injuries were reported.

