Authorities investigating mail theft at Henderson post offices

The post office at 1575 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Federal authorities are investigating after a thief or thieves broke into secured areas of two Henderson post offices and stole trays of mail over multiple days.

“It’s very bold to be going into a secured gated area to do this,” said Liz Davis, a spokeswoman with the United States Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the United States Postal Service.

Davis said post offices at 404 S. Boulder Highway and 1575 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway fell victim to early morning thefts before carriers arrived for the day.

Investigators think the thefts occurred on April 6, April 8 and April 15, she said. Davis said she did not know how many trays or individual pieces of mail were taken.

“We do have a lead that we’ve been following up on,” Davis said, adding that investigators were looking into a vehicle description.

Davis said she did not have information on the vehicle available.

Mail theft is a federal offense that is punishable by up to five years in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000, she said.

Those who want to report suspicious activity with their mail or finances may contact the United States Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

