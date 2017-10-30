Authorities look for pair accused in Arizona opioid ring

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two people suspected of masterminding a Northern Arizona opioid ring.

Gavin Robel and Amanda Lee Doyle (Arizona Attorney General’s Office)

Amanda Lee Doyle, 29, and Gavin Robel, 25, travel to Las Vegas frequently, according to the Arizona attorney general’s office.

In a statement, authorities said an Arizona grand jury has indicted Doyle on 26 felony charges for allegedly writing fake prescriptions in order to sell opioids out of Bullhead City, Arizona. Seven other defendents, including Robel, have also been indicted for their alleged involvement in the operation.

Doyle is a former medical billing assistant. Authorities say she used her position to create fake electronic opioid prescriptions. She is suspected of recruiting people to pose as patients, who gave her a portion of the pills after filling the prescriptions, the state attorney general’s office said in the statement.

Anyone with information about the pair’s whereabouts should call 602-542-8419.

