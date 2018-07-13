Authorities search for walkaway inmate in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are looking for an inmate who walked away from a cleanup crew Friday morning in the northwest Las Vegas.

Jason White (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Jason White, 37, a minimum-security inmate, was last seen about 10 a.m. wearing blue pants, a blue shirt and black boots. White was working with a crew near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Avenue when he disappeared, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.

White is serving is serving 38 to 120 months for larceny, burglary, domestic battery and a gun charge for possessing a weapon as a felon at Three Lakes Valley Conservation Camp, roughly 30 miles north of Las Vegas, the department said.

White, who is 6 feel tall and 215 pounds, has brown eyes and a shaved head. He has two distinctive tattoos, the department said, including the word “Trystan” on his neck, a swastika on his chest, a tiger and the words “Swastika Power” on his right arm and a skull and tree trunk on his left arm.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued. Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

