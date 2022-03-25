85°F
Authorities seize drugs, arrest 4 in Nevada-California drug ring

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2022 - 1:27 pm
 
This 2017 file photo shows fentanyl pills. (Drug Enforcement Administration via AP)
Law enforcement seized 2,000 fentanyl pills and 63 pounds of methamphetamine in Las Vegas Tuesday as part of a lengthy investigation that led to the arrests of four people.

A press release from the Drug Enforcement Administration Friday described the bust as a culmination of a months-long investigation into a “major narcotic trafficking organization” with ties to Nevada and California. The investigation, authorities said, was focused on Martel Rivera Jr., 35, of Exeter, California.

“The investigation revealed that Rivera Jr. was responsible for distributing bulk quantities of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl pills in California and Las Vegas,” the DEA said.

On Tuesday, the DEA and investigators from Tulare County, California, arrested Rivera Jr., Moses Rivera, 37, of Woodlake, California, and two other men on federal drug charges during a sting in Las Vegas, leading to the seizure.

Search warrants executed by Tulare County authorities also led to the confiscation of additional amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and firearms.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

