Sheriff: Man arrested in connection to Las Vegas bio lab probe

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said the suspect is now in custody and was the property manager of the east Las Vegas home officers have been investigating.

A member of the FBI is seen at a home near North Hollywood Boulevard and East Washington Avenue Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Law enforcement leaders said Monday that they arrested one man in connection with an alleged illegal biological laboratory in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said authorities arrested Ori Solomon, 55, on a charge of disposing and discharging hazardous waste. McMahill said Solomon was the property manager for a house on Sugar Springs Drive, near North Hollywood Boulevard and East Washington Avenue, where local and federal law enforcement have been investigating since Saturday.

McMahill said Metropolitan Police Department officers discovered multiple fridges, a freezer and other lab equipment inside the Sugar Springs residence that contained unknown liquid substances that looked like liquids found following an investigation at a laboratory in Reedley, California, outside of Fresno. He said it is currently unclear what the substances were and how long it will be until the proper testing is done to identify them.

Christopher Delzotto, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas field office, said investigators have no knowledge about whether Solomon had expertise in professionally handling biological substances or if he is a trained biologist.

McMahill said there is no threat to the public and the investigation was viewed as an isolated incident. He added that investigators cleared the scene Monday morning.

California lab

The home that law enforcement investigated is owned by a limited-liability company that has two people facing federal charges for distributing medical test kits without regulator approval in California.

Jia Bei Zhu and Zhaoyan Wang, both citizens of China, are accused by federal prosecutors of distributing hundreds of thousands of misbranded COVID-19 and other testing kits as well as making false statements to federal authorities. A jury trial in U.S. District Court in eastern California is scheduled for April, court records show.

A November 2023 Congressional report from the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party said Zhu operated a biological laboratory in Reedley that had vials containing the names of at least 20 potentially infectious agents including HIV, tuberculosis and the deadliest known form of malaria. The report noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not test any of the samples in the lab.

Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba said the FBI on Sunday notified city officials a few hours before conducting a search on the facility, but its not yet clear what federal officials were looking for.

“The laboratory, or business, owner and the Vegas residence are owned by the same individual,” Zieba said, adding that Zhu and the Reedley facility have been targets of the federal government since late 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X. Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.