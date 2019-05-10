Bail set at $50,000 for ex-Las Vegas PE teacher

A judge set bail at $50,000 on Thursday for a a physical education teacher after police said he spit on an officer outside a bar in the southeast valley.

Former St. Viator Catholic School employee Todd Pomeroy appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. Pomeroy, who had been out on bail, was arrested again after he was kicked out of a bar on Broadbent Boulevard after threatening employees and patrons Monday evening and began threatening the officers who trying to take him into custody. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge set bail at $50,000 on Thursday for a former physical education teacher after police said he spit on an officer outside a southeast Las Vegas bar.

Todd Pomeroy, 56, faces charges of intimidating a public officer, battery on a protected person and disorderly conduct.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Pomeroy, who had been out on bail, was kicked out of a bar on the 5000 block of South Broadbent Boulevard after threatening employees and patrons Monday night.

Pomeroy was arrested a week earlier on three counts of threatening to cause bodily harm or death to a pupil or school employee after police said he made threats against St. Viator Catholic School, where he previously worked. Prosecutors have said he was headed to the school at 4246 S Eastern Ave. when police took him into custody.

Should Pomeroy post bail on the latest case, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson also ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

A school brochure dated February 2017 identified him as a physical education teacher and athletic director. It remains unclear when he left the school or why.

At the time of his arrest Monday, Pomeroy was working as a physical education teacher at the Centennial Hills campus of Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas, a charter school in the far northwest valley. He was no longer employed in that position as of Monday night, according to a letter sent to parents and obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

