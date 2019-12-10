Barricade at Las Vegas Strip gift shop ends without injury

Police shut down Las Vegas Boulevard in both directions between Cleveland and Sahara avenues while they worked a barricade situation at Bonanza Gift Shop on Monday night.

Las Vegas police gather at the store entrance as they work a barricade situation of a woman with a knife inside the Bonanza Gift Shop on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police gather in the parking lot as they work a barricade situation of a woman with a knife inside the Bonanza Gift Shop on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SWAT officers with Las Vegas police arrive in the parking lot as they work a barricade situation of a woman with a knife inside the Bonanza Gift Shop on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Police shut down Las Vegas Boulevard in both directions between Cleveland and Sahara avenues on Monday night while they worked a barricade situation at Bonanza Gift Shop.

Police said a woman with a knife barricaded herself inside the store and began throwing her clothes at officers.

Aftr pepper spray failed to subdue her, she was taken into custody without injury by SWAT unit members about 9:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said in a text.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.