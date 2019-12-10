Barricade at Las Vegas Strip gift shop ends without injury
Police shut down Las Vegas Boulevard in both directions between Cleveland and Sahara avenues while they worked a barricade situation at Bonanza Gift Shop on Monday night.
Police said a woman with a knife barricaded herself inside the store and began throwing her clothes at officers.
Aftr pepper spray failed to subdue her, she was taken into custody without injury by SWAT unit members about 9:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said in a text.
