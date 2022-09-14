Barricade situation forces road closure in west Las Vegas Valley

Nearby residences are being evacuated, and SWAT and crisis negotiators are headed to the scene.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

West Flamingo Road is shut down in both directions Wednesday between Ravenwood Drive and Rainbow Boulevard as police deal with an armed barricade situation in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Police responded around 10:15 a.m. to a residence on the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo and Rainbow, for a report of a family disturbance, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Two armed subjects at this location are refusing to surrender. Nearby residences are being evacuated, and SWAT and crisis negotiators are headed to the scene.

There are no reported injuries. People are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.