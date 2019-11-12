Barricade situation in central Las Vegas ends

Two men got into a fight at an apartment at 3370 Athens St., near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A barricade situation in central Las Vegas ended around 7:30 p.m. Monday when police took a suspect into custody, according to Las Vegas police.

Two men got into a fight at an apartment at 3370 Athens St., near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. One of the men pointed a gun at the other, and the other man barricaded himself inside the apartment.

Multiple apartments in the area were evacuated, and a SWAT team responded, Boxler said.

