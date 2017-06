(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A barricade situation in the northwest valley ended early Friday moring with Las Vegas police taking three suspects into custody. No one was injured.

Metro Lt. Greg Munson said the barricade on the 8000 block of Sea Glen Drive, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards, was a follow up to an earlier investigation.

He declined to provide further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

