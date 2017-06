(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are working a barricade in the northwest valley early Friday.

Metro Lt. Greg Munson said the barricade on the 8000 block of Sea Glen Drive, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards, was a follow up to an earlier investigation.

He declined to provide further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.