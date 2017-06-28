Barricade suspect accused of assault with deadly weapon

Mark George Renda Jr. was jailed in Clark County Detention Center, where he was being held on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and discharging a gun inside a prohibited structure. His bail was set at $28,000.

A 40-year-old man is accused of assault with a deadly weapon after a western valley barricade situation Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department records identify Mark George Renda Jr. as a suspect in the barricade on the 8200 block of Azure Shores Court, near South Cimarron and West Desert Inn roads. Renda was jailed in Clark County Detention Center, where he was being held on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and discharging a gun inside a prohibited structure. His bail was set at $28,000.

Police said a man and a 7-year-old child were found inside the Azure Shores Court house earlier Tuesday, and the man was taken into custody without incident at 1:55 p.m.

Officers responded to a call at 10:15 a.m. regarding a woman who had been threatened by a man with a shotgun at her residence.

She told police the incident happened earlier in the morning, hours before her call to the police, and that she left after the altercation.

SWAT and crisis negotiators responded.

Streets in the surrounding neighborhoods were closed, and nearby homes were evacuated.

