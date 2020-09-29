Barricaded individual prompts police to close portions of Sahara

Las Vegas police evacuated homes in an east Las Vegas neighborhood and closed portions of a busy thoroughfare as officers responded to a barricaded individual in a home Tuesday.

Police said they were called to a home on the 5900 block of East Sleepy Fawn Drive, near Sahara Avenue and South Sloan Lane. Police said the response involved officers with the police Major Violators Unit attempting to take a man into custody at the home.

“The suspect refused to exit the residence which initiated a barricade response,” police said.

Police closed a portion of Sahara Avenue at Sloan. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Some homes in the neighborhood surrounding Sleepy Fawn were also evacuated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

