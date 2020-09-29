81°F
Crime

Barricaded man wanted in sexual assault investigation prompts police to close portions of Sahara

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 10:39 am
 
Updated September 29, 2020 - 7:18 pm

Las Vegas police evacuated homes in an east Las Vegas neighborhood and closed portions of a busy thoroughfare Tuesday morning as officers responded to a man who was barricaded inside a home.

Police said they were called at 7:52 a.m. to a home on the 5900 block of East Sleepy Fawn Drive, near Sahara Avenue and South Sloan Lane where Major Violators Unit and SWAT were attempting to take a man into custody in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

“The suspect refused to exit the residence which initiated a barricade response,” police said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The man was taken into custody at 2:29 p.m. when SWAT entered the home and found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

A portion of Sahara Avenue at Sloan was closed until about 5:30 p.m. and some homes in the neighborhood surrounding Sleepy Fawn were also evacuated.

Boxler said the man was taken to a nearby hospital and was in police custody while being treated.

Detectives and officers remained on scene Tuesday evening, Boxler said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

