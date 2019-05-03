Battery charge in Las Vegas high school fight that hospitalized teen

Centennial High School in Las Vegas (Google Maps)

A 16-year-old student has been charged with battery following a fight at Centennial High School on Wednesday that sent a classmate to the hospital, according to school police.

The fight between two male students in a bathroom left one student badly injured. That student was transported to University Medical Center, according to Clark County School District police Lt. Darnell Couthen.

Police arrested a 16-year-old student and charged him with battery with substantial harm.

