BB gun in backpack leads to arrest of Henderson high school student

A 17-year-old Henderson high school student was arrested Friday after a BB gun was found inside his backpack during the school day, according to Clark County School District police.

The BB gun was confiscated Friday morning after school police were alerted of a possible weapon on campus at Basic High School, 400 Palo Verde Drive, Sgt. Bryan Zink said. No threats were made against the school.

The teenage boy was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to Zink.

