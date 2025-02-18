Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run crash; driver still at large
A bicyclist struck this month in central Las Vegas by a hit-and-run driver has died from his injuries, and police continue to seek the vehicle involved.
The crash occurred just before 7:35 p.m. Feb. 4 at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Hinson Street, west of South Valley View Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The bicyclist was crossing Charleston near the marked crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle making a right onto Hinson.
The victim, a 58-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to University Medical Center. Police said they were notified Sunday that he had died.
The vehicle was identified as a mid-2000s model Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon with large custom rims. It would have had damage to the front grille, bumper, and undercarriage.
This is the 27th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
