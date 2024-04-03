70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Bicyclist dies weeks after being hit by car in east Las Vegas Valley

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Kayla Alery (Metropolitan Police Department)
Suspect in random killing told police she suffers from schizophrenia, according to report
Eddie Rabon (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas man to serve 8 years to life in shooting rampage
Jason Robert Manuel, 43, was arrested Monday, April 1, 2024, by police officers in California a ...
Suspect in double homicide arrested in California
Deangelo Dixon (Metropolitan Police Department)
Argument at Las Vegas swap meet leads to violence, arrests
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2024 - 10:37 am
 

A bicyclist struck last month in the east Las Vegas Valley has died.

Jason Jensen, 49, of Las Vegas died from his injuries suffered just before 7 p.m. March 11 on East Sahara Avenue, west of the intersection with South Lamb Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The victim was trying to cross Sahara when he was struck by a 2010 Mazda 3, which police said was driven by Dominique Davis, 36. The Mazda left the scene. The vehicle was later found abandoned, and Davis was taken into custody on March 13.

Jensen was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The Clark County coroner’s office told police on Saturday that he had died. He is the 47th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Joyce, facing a felony charge of duty to stop at the scene of an accident, was released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in court April 16.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Two wounded in shooting near UNLV
By / RJ

The shooting was reported about 5:15 p.m. on the 4000 Block of Escondido Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Man arrested at strip club threatened to kill officers, report says
recommend 2
3 people injured, 2 dogs die after morning house fire
recommend 3
Arrest made in northeast Las Vegas Valley fatal shooting
recommend 4
$500K taken from business over 5-year period, police say
recommend 5
2 sought in robbery, assault at west Las Vegas Valley business
recommend 6
New Henderson police officer fired after DUI arrest