Bicyclist dies weeks after being hit by car in east Las Vegas Valley

The 49-year-old bicyclist is the 47th traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

Suspect in random killing told police she suffers from schizophrenia, according to report

A bicyclist struck last month in the east Las Vegas Valley has died.

Jason Jensen, 49, of Las Vegas died from his injuries suffered just before 7 p.m. March 11 on East Sahara Avenue, west of the intersection with South Lamb Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The victim was trying to cross Sahara when he was struck by a 2010 Mazda 3, which police said was driven by Dominique Davis, 36. The Mazda left the scene. The vehicle was later found abandoned, and Davis was taken into custody on March 13.

Jensen was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The Clark County coroner’s office told police on Saturday that he had died. He is the 47th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Joyce, facing a felony charge of duty to stop at the scene of an accident, was released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in court April 16.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.