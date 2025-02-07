Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police say a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Thursday night in the east valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department says a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Thursday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 11:10 p.m. Thursday on Stewart Avenue east of Pecos Road.

Authorities say that evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicated that a bicyclist was riding westbound on Stewart Avenue in the storage lane adjacent to the outside westbound travel lane.

Police said a Toyota Camry traveling westbound on Stewart Avenue failed to maintain its travel lane and hit the bicyclist near 3700 Stewart Avenue.

After the crash, the driver of the Toyota Camry fled the scene westbound on Stewart Avenue without stopping, authorities said.

The bicyclist, identified by police as a 50-year-old male, was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle has been identified as a mid-2000 model silver Toyota Camry, which will have damage to the right front grille, bumper and passenger side mirror.

The bicyclist’s death marks the 24th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction in 2025.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Las Vegas police at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.