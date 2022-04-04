61°F
Bicyclist struck in March hit-and-run dies from injuries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2022 - 7:53 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas bicyclist struck by a hit-and-run driver in March has died from injuries suffered in the collision, Las Vegas police said Monday.

The bicyclist, a 67-year-old man, was riding his bike on the south sidewalk of East Reno Avenue near Jeffreys Street on March 12 at 9:36 p.m. when a westbound pickup went up onto the sidewalk and struck the man, then a parked car. The pickup driver then drove off, Las Vegas police said in a press release.

The bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries. On Monday, police said the Clark County coroner’s office notified traffic detectives that the bicyclist has died.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. Police are looking for a silver or gold Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-4060. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

