56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Bicyclist with life-threatening injuries after Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Attorney Gary Guymon at the Regional Justice Center on July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu ...
Police accuse Las Vegas attorney of recruiting felons to kill former client
Attorney Douglas Crawford waits to make his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tu ...
Accused of trading legal services for sex, charges against Las Vegas attorney dropped
Protesters who were arrested sit on a median in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (Martín Rod ...
East Las Vegas protest against Trump’s immigration policies ends with 5 arrests
North Las Vegas police officer dead after shootout; suspect also killed
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2025 - 5:21 am
 

A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 7:33 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard and Hinson Street.

Authorities said that evidence at the scene, a witness statement, and surveillance footage indicated a bicyclist was riding in an unknown direction across Charleston near the marked crosswalk.

A silver or gold SUV was approaching the intersection westbound on Charleston. Police said the driver of the SUV impacted the bicyclist while turning right from westbound Charleston to northbound Hinson.

Authorities noted that the SUV then fled the scene northbound on Hinson.

The bicyclist, a 58-year-old male, was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Vegas police at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES