Bicyclist with life-threatening injuries after Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Accused of trading legal services for sex, charges against Las Vegas attorney dropped

Police accuse Las Vegas attorney of recruiting felons to kill former client

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 7:33 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard and Hinson Street.

Authorities said that evidence at the scene, a witness statement, and surveillance footage indicated a bicyclist was riding in an unknown direction across Charleston near the marked crosswalk.

A silver or gold SUV was approaching the intersection westbound on Charleston. Police said the driver of the SUV impacted the bicyclist while turning right from westbound Charleston to northbound Hinson.

Authorities noted that the SUV then fled the scene northbound on Hinson.

The bicyclist, a 58-year-old male, was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Vegas police at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.