Billionaire arrested at Las Vegas Strip hotel faces drug trafficking charges

Henry Nicholas III speaks with the mother of a murder victim during a 2013 Orange County Victims' Rights March in Santa Ana, Calif. Nicholas is the chief architect of Marsy's Law, named for his sister Marsalee Nicholas. (Bret Hartman/The Associated Press)

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed drug trafficking charges against tech billionaire Henry T. Nicholas III, who was arrested at a Las Vegas Strip hotel last summer.

Nicholas, who bankrolled a victim’s right’s law that voters approved in November, and Ashley Fargo were arrested after security at the Encore called police in August to report contraband in the room.

Security at the Strip hotel discovered various narcotics and recreational drugs inside of Nicholas’ guest room after unlocking and entering the room, according to court documents.

The complaint charges Nicholas and Fargo with five counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas’ attorney, David Chesnoff, responded to the charges in statement emailed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“The charges are only allegations and not facts. The actual facts are that Dr. Nicholas is a philanthropist, an advocate for victim’s rights, a scientist and co-founder of a global company. He is not a drug trafficker. Dr. Nicholas and Ms. Fargo deny the charges. We plan to file a motion to dismiss the entire matter on a number of grounds, including lack of evidence.”

Nicholas is the co-founder of Broadcom Corp. Avago Technologies reached a deal to acquire Irvine, California-based Broadcom in May 2015 in a transaction valued at $37 billion. In 2016, the acquisition was finalized and the combined company was renamed Broadcom Limited.

According to Forbes, Nicholas, who co-founded Broadcom with Henry Samueli in 1991, has a net worth of $3.1 billion.

