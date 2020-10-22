Billy Walters lawsuit says feds leaked, lied to put him in prison

Famed Las Vegas gambler Billy Walters alleged in a lawsuit Thursday that federal authorities planted leaks in the media and lied to judges in order to secure his conviction.

Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Famed Las Vegas gambler Billy Walters, convicted of insider trading, believes federal authorities leaked phony information to the media and lied to judges in order to secure his prosecution, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York.

Walters, who served more than half of a five-year prison sentence before he was released because of the coronavirus pandemic, alleged that authorities tried to get Walters to incriminate himself over a wiretap by planting news stories.

Federal prosecutors admitted in 2016, before Walters was indicted, that an FBI agent leaked confidential details of an investigation to reporters at The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

The lawsuit named Preet Bharara, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and the Department of Justice, alleging prosecutors initially made no effort to stop the leaks or find the source. Walters went to trial and was found guilty in New York of masterminding a six-year insider trading scheme with former Dean Foods Co. Chairman Tom Davis. In addition to his prison sentence, Walters was fined $10 million.

“The failure by Bharara and the Department of Justice to intercede for more than two years after learning of the leaks is reprehensible,” an attorney for Walters, Pierce O’Donnell, with the Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP law firm in Los Angeles, said in a news release. “Even worse, the prosecutors pretended they did not know about this egregious and unethical conduct until Mr. Walters and his attorneys convinced a judge to make them tell the truth.”

In December 2018, a federal appeals court dismissed Walters’ appeal of his conviction.

His wagers over four decades had helped him buy seven homes and a $20 million jet, while prosecutors said Walters made more than $40 million illegally trading the stock of Dallas-based Dean Foods.

Earlier this year, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, then 73-year-old Walters was allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence, which is set to expire Jan. 10, 2022, in home confinement in San Diego.

