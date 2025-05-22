Body found in downtown Las Vegas container; suspect dies in pursuit with Utah police

The Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect linked to a dead body discovered in Las Vegas has died following a chase with Utah police.

A suspect believed to be connected to a dead body discovered in Las Vegas this week died Wednesday following a chase with law enforcement in Utah, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Joseph Del Rivo, 63, was killed in a traffic crash while engaging in a high-speed pursuit with the Utah Highway Patrol, Metro said in a press release. Police said Del Rivo was identified as a suspect connected to a dead body that was found in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Officers received a report of a foul odor coming from a large container at a business in the 100 block of North 3rd Street. Arriving officers opened the container and found an unidentified dead body, according to the release.

Metro said the crash involving Del Rivo was not related to their investigation. Police said the case was referred to homicide detectives due to the ‘suspicious nature’ of the incident.

Other information was not released, and the victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521, or by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

