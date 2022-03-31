73°F
Body of missing 18-year-old woman found in Northern Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2022 - 7:58 pm
 
Naomi Irion was last seen in Fernley on March 12, when she was abducted at around 5 a.m. in a W ...
Naomi Irion was last seen in Fernley on March 12, when she was abducted at around 5 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot, the FBI said. (FBI)

The body of an 18-year-old woman who had been missing for weeks was found in Churchill County in Northern Nevada, authorities said Wednesday night.

Naomi Irion was last seen March 12 in Fernley when she was abducted around 5 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot, according to the FBI.

A tip led law enforcement to a possible gravesite where a body was found Tuesday, and on Wednesday it was confirmed to be Irion, according to joint press release from the Churchill County and Lyon County sheriff’s offices.

“We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family,” the release read.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Troy Driver, 41, last week in connection to Irion’s disappearance. Driver was being held on a kidnapping charge.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

