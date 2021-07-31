92°F
Crime

Body of Nevada Highway Patrol trooper moved

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2021 - 4:44 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2021 - 5:20 pm
The body of a slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May is moved to the Clark County corone ...
The body of a slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May is moved to the Clark County coroner’s office from the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, during a procession lead by law enforcement personnel, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Noah Villa wears a black band on his badge in remembrance of fell ...
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Noah Villa wears a black band on his badge in remembrance of fellow Trooper Micah May, his car #203 temporarily parked out front at the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command Traffic Management Center on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Law enforcement personnel led a procession as the body of a slain Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was moved Saturday afternoon.

Trooper Micah May died Thursday after being struck by a car during a pursuit on Interstate 15 on Tuesday.

May’s body was being transported from University Medical Center to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The 46-year-old married father of two and 13-year veteran of the patrol was struck while attempting to deploy “stop sticks” intended to puncture a stolen vehicle’s tires on I-15 near Sahara Avenue, according to the Highway Patrol.

May was airlifted to University Medical Center in critical condition. He remained there until his death Thursday night.

In the coming days, the agency plans to park May’s patrol car at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way in northwest Las Vegas, so the public can visit and pay respects. A candlelight vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the park.

May is the 12th trooper to die in the line of duty.

