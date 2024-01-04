55°F
Crime

Bodycam video released in North Las Vegas police shooting

Three North Las Vegas police officers fired 24 shots, killing a man on New Year's Eve after he pulled out a gun, body camera footage shows. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via North Las Vegas Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2024 - 10:17 am
 
Three North Las Vegas police officers fired 24 shots, killing a man on New Year’s Eve after he pulled out a gun, body camera footage shows.

The department on Wednesday released video of officers Jesus Cruz, Ty Tolar and Forrest Walker shooting 39-year-old Javier Flores on the 2800 block of Taylor Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive.

At around 7 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Putnam Avenue after reports of a quarrel involving a man with a gun. The man left before police arrived.

Officer Brian Thomas said police learned the man brandished two firearms and threatened people at a home. He drove away with a child in his vehicle.

The same man, later identified as Flores, was involved in another fight on Taylor, and had initially left the scene before police arrived but returned around 8 p.m. in a truck.

Video shows officers pointing their guns at the truck and yelling at Flores to stop. Flores exits the truck and walks toward officers as they shouted at him to raise his hands. Flores pulled out a handgun and the officers fired.

“Move around and get the 9-year-old out of the car,” one officer said to another after Flores had been shot.

One officer kicked the gun away from Flores who lay motionless on the ground.

Flores died at University Medical Center.

Police said Flores would have faced nine counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts each of hit-and-run and child endangerment, as well as assault and battery on a victim over 60 years old.

Cruz has been with North Las Vegas police since 2022. Tolar was hired in 2004 and Walker in 2018.

Flores was the third person killed by police last week. On Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 Las Vegas police shot and killed an armed suspect.

North Las Vegas police shot and killed three people in 2023.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

