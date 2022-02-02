Bodycam video shows driver being stopped weeks before crash that killed 9

Las Vegas police body camera video shows a motorist being pulled over and cited for speeding a month before causing a crash that killed nine people, including himself.

Gary Dean Robinson, 59, is shown during the Dec. 9 traffic stop sitting in the front seat of a Dodge Challenger on East Craig Road at 3:15 a.m.

“Good morning. Where are you going in this fancy car?” a traffic officer can be heard saying to Robinson during the stop.

Robinson tells the officer he was leaving work.

“And you were 64 in a 45?” the officer asks Robinson. “This is a beautiful car, though. Why are you driving this thing so fast?”

Robinson tells the officer he is trying to get back home.

“This is your vehicle? Are you Mr. Robinson? Gary Dean?” the officer asks.

“Yes,” Robinson responds.

The officer returns to the vehicle and issues Robinson a ticket for driving 10 mph over the speed limit.

Robinson asks how to take care of the ticket and learns he can take care of it at a court facility in downtown Las Vegas. He is then told by the officer to “drive careful.”

Robinson entered a guilty plea on Jan. 20 to driving 1 to 10 mph over the speed limit and was fined $150. He entered the plea just nine days before he caused the deadly crash in North Las Vegas.

Police said he ran a red light at more than 100 mph on Sunday at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street. Court records show that Robinson had an extensive history of traffic infractions.

