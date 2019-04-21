Bomb squad investigating suspicious device at Las Vegas apartment

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department bomb squad is investigating a suspicious device Saturday night after a barricade situation ended in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. to The Breakers Apartment Homes, 9901 W. Sahara Ave., after report of an armed man “in medical crisis,” Metro Lt. Allen Larsen said. The man initially refused to leave an apartment unit for some time, but eventually came outside and was taken unto custody.

While searching the apartment, officers found a “suspicious device,” Larsen said.

Police evacuated the surrounding apartments. Metro’s bomb squad and ARMOR unit, an explosives and hazardous materials response team, was investigating the scene Saturday night, Larsen said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.