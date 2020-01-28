Bomb threat briefly closes Fremont Street Experience

A man left a threatening note inside a business at the Fremont Street Experience on Monday night, prompting a precautionary closure of the area.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said in a text that at 8:23 p.m. a man in his 30s was asked to leave a gift shop in the 300 block of Fremont Street. The man threatened an employee as he left. He then returned an hour later, walked in the store briefly, and left again.

“The employee found a note claiming there was a bomb inside the store,” Gordon said.

Gordon said as a precaution Fremont Street was closed from Main Street to 3rd Street while a police K-9 bomb detection dog checked the area. There was no explosive device found and the area was re-opened promptly, Gordon said.

