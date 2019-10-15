Bomb threat reported at Las Vegas outlet mall, police say

The threat at the mall, 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South, was first reported about noon Tuesday to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas Premium Outlets (Google)

Police are investigating a reported bomb threat Tuesday at the Las Vegas Premium Outlets South.

Spokesman Larry Hadfield said a person had called several news outlets in the Las Vegas Valley reporting the bomb threat.

No other information was immediately available, including the nature of the threat or its credibility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

