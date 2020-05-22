Bomb threat suspect told police he wanted to return to prison

A transient accused of placing a hoax bomb in front of the federal courthouse in Las Vegas told police he did so because he wants to go back to prison.

Clifford Schuett

A transient accused of placing a hoax bomb in front of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse and threatening a judge Wednesday told police he did so because he wants to go back to prison, a report said.

Clifford Schuett, 65, of Henderson, was arrested by Las Vegas police on suspicion of communicating a bomb threat, providing false information regarding an act of terrorism and possessing a hoax bomb.

An arrest report for Schuett said he placed a liquid-filled soda bottle with string hanging out of it in front of the courthouse and then uttered threats to a federal judge. The bomb was determined to be a fake, police said.

“Schuett stated that he had tried numerous times prior to the incident to go back to prison, including breaking Federal Government property, as well as verbally threatening (a judge),” an officer wrote. “Today Schuett’s goal was to escalate the severity of his crime in order to go back to prison.”

The U.S. attorney’s office said in 2015 that Schuett, then 60, was sentenced to 75 months in prison for threatening two federal judges in 2014.

Schuett also was convicted in March 2010 of threatening to blow up Nellis Air Force Base and was sentenced to 42 months in prison.

