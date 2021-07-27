Bomb threat to North Las Vegas store was unsubstantiated, police say

Police said a man on Monday evening “communicated to an employee by a message on his phone that he had a bomb of some sort.”

North Las Vegas police investigated an unsubstantiated bomb threat to a Smith’s grocery store on Monday evening.

Spokesman Alexander Cuevas said a man was standing in the checkout line at the Smith’s, located at 2255 East Centennial Parkway, around 5:30 p.m. and “communicated to an employee by a message on his phone that he had a bomb of some sort,” then left the store.

The store was evacuated and police checked the premises for suspicious packages or items, but nothing was found and the store had reopened by 9:20 p.m.

Police are working with nearby businesses to identify the man who made the threat.

