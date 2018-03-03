Bomb threat triggers evacuation at Las Vegas Walmart

A bomb threat Saturday morning at a northeastern valley Walmart triggered an hourslong investigation, police said.

A vehicle passes by a Walmart store Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)

The Metropolitan Police Department was notified of the possible threat at 9:55 a.m. at 3041 N. Rainbow Blvd., near West Cheyenne Avenue. Officers and investigators spent more than three hours searching the store for any possible explosive devices, police said.

Investigators determined the threat was unfounded at 1:05 p.m., Metro Lt. Isaac Auten said. No injuries were reported during the incident.

No other details were immediately available, and Auten declined to say how Walmart management was notified of the possible bomb threat, citing an open and ongoing investigation.

Auten added no arrests had been made in connection with the threat.

3041 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108