Boulder City police clock motorist at 111 mph
Police said the driver was arrested on a reckless driving charge.
Boulder City police said they arrested a motorist Thursday for driving nearly twice the speed limit in a 65 mph zone.
Police posted on their Facebook page about the traffic stop.
“Today a BCPD Motor Officer witnessed a vehicle passing several slower moving vehicles and clocked it 111 mph in a 65 mph zone,” police said. “He paced the vehicle at 124 mph before the driver pulled over.”
Police said the motorist was arrested on a reckless driving charge. However, police did not immediately release the name of the driver or the exact location of the stop.
A request for more information was pending with the city Friday.
