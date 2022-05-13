75°F
Boulder City police clock motorist at 111 mph

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2022 - 10:19 am
 
A Boulder City police photo shows the vehicle of a motorist being towed in the city Thursday, May 12, 2022. The motorist was clocked doing 111 mph in a 65 mph zone. (Boulder City Police Department)

Boulder City police said they arrested a motorist Thursday for driving nearly twice the speed limit in a 65 mph zone.

Police posted on their Facebook page about the traffic stop.

“Today a BCPD Motor Officer witnessed a vehicle passing several slower moving vehicles and clocked it 111 mph in a 65 mph zone,” police said. “He paced the vehicle at 124 mph before the driver pulled over.”

Police said the motorist was arrested on a reckless driving charge. However, police did not immediately release the name of the driver or the exact location of the stop.

A request for more information was pending with the city Friday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

