Boulder City police search for inmate who walked away from job site

Oliver Zamora, 34, walked away from a job site in the 500 block of Adams Boulevard in Boulder City about 10 a.m. Monday.

Boulder City police are seeking the public’s help as they look for an escaped inmate.

Oliver Zamora, 34, walked away from a Nevada Department of Foresrtry fire crew job site in the 500 block of Adams Boulevard in Boulder City about 10 a.m. Monday.

Zamora is a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

He has tattoos that include a California bear on his right hand, “S” on right forearm, “D” on left forearm and “KOA” on right forearm.

Police advise not to contact Zamora if you see him, but to call the police department at 702-293-9224, extension 1. Or call 911.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zamora should immediately call 911.

He is serving a 12 to 48-month sentence at Three Lakes Valley Conservation Camp in Indian Springs for transport of a controlled substance with the Nevada Department of Corrections.

