Boulder City warns residents about phone scam

Boulder City police say someone posing as law enforcement has been calling city residents asking for money in a phone scam.

The Boulder City Police Department, 1005 Arizona St. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

City spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante said “several alert residents called them about an elaborate con.”

“They received calls from a person claiming to be a police officer,” LaPlante said. “The caller threatens them with arrest if they don’t buy gift cards to pay bail or ‘diplomatic bail.’ ”

The caller uses a “spoof,” meaning it appears on a person’s phone that the call is coming from the Boulder City Police Department. LaPlante said police would never call citizens and request money.

“These scams often pray on the elderly,” said City Manager Al Noyola. “Be sure you share this information with family, friends and neighbors who could be victims of such scams.”

Police Chief Tim Shea said anyone receiving such a call should hang up immediately. Residents can file a report on the municipal website http://bcnv.org.

