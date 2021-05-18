Box truck ends up on top of car after collision on US 95

A box truck came to rest on top of a car on U.S. Highway 95 during a two-vehicle collision in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

A box truck came to rest on top of a car on U.S. Highway 95 during a two-vehicle collision in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday, causing traffic delays for morning commuters.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said at 8:03 a.m. the driver of a Ford Focus “made an unsafe lane change” and struck a box truck as it drove north on 95 near Boulder Highway. The truck then rotated and came to rest on top of the car.

“The driver of the Ford Focus then fled the scene,” Wellman said.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries. Traffic on the highway was slowed as the NHP investigated the crash. Motorists are advised to prepare for delays.

