89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Boy, 14, arrested as suspect in deadly east valley drug deal

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Joseph Ebner (Henderson Police Department)
Man accused of firing 112 shots thought he was being robbed, police say
Police at the scene where the North Las Vegas Police Department shot and killed a man who repor ...
Armed motorist shot, killed by North Las Vegas police officers identified
Robert Telles, a former Clark County public administrator accused of fatally stabbing Review-Jo ...
Prosecutors reviewing slain Review-Journal reporter’s devices
Joseph Ebner (Henderson Police Department)
Man faces more than 100 charges in Henderson shooting spree
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2024 - 4:41 pm
 

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested as a suspect in an east valley drug transaction that turned into a homicide in early June, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The unnamed juvenile was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall for multiple felony charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m. June 5, Keith Johnson, 15, died of an apparent gunshot wound at University Medical Center. He had been shot on the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, Metro police said.

Detectives determined the victim had arrived to the area to purchase narcotics. After arriving, the vehicle he was in was approached by armed individuals who fired at the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Several animals found dead inside truck in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 2
Woman, 29, arrested on DUI charge after passenger killed in crash
recommend 3
Man arrested in early Monday fatal shooting in east valley
recommend 4
Man faces murder charge in October killing
recommend 5
Henderson police arrest suspect on fraud charges
recommend 6
2 bodies found in east Las Vegas home