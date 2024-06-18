Boy, 14, arrested as suspect in deadly east valley drug deal

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested the unnamed juvenile who was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of multiple felony charges including open murder with a deadly weapon.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested as a suspect in an east valley drug transaction that turned into a homicide in early June, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The unnamed juvenile was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall for multiple felony charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m. June 5, Keith Johnson, 15, died of an apparent gunshot wound at University Medical Center. He had been shot on the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, Metro police said.

Detectives determined the victim had arrived to the area to purchase narcotics. After arriving, the vehicle he was in was approached by armed individuals who fired at the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

