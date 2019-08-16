Boy, 16, arrested after taking BB gun to North Las Vegas school

A 16-year-old student was arrested Thursday after bringing a BB gun onto the campus of Sedway Middle School in North Las Vegas, school police said.

Sedway Middle School (Google)

The boy brought the BB gun to Sedway Middle School, 3465 Englestad St., after classes let out on Thursday, school police Sgt. Bryan Zink said. The 16-year-old, who is not a student at the middle school, went to campus after his friend fought with another student at the school.

A parent called school police to report a person with a gun, Zink said. School police later determined it was a BB gun.

The student was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, Zink said.

No injuries were reported.

