Crime

Boy arrested after assault on teachers at Las Vegas school

By Meghin Delaney Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2017 - 2:49 pm
 

An 11-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after an assault on three teachers at a Las Vegas school.

The student was arrested on three counts of battery on a protected person after the incident at Garside Junior High School, Clark County School District Police Lt. Darnell Couthen said.

“There was an assault with scissors, but no stabbing,” he said.

Couthen said the student’s original aim was a male teacher, but two female teachers also were involved. Neither the teachers nor the student were injured, he said.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the school on South Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas.

Couthen said he had no idea why the student attacked the teacher. The student was booked into the juvenile detention center.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.

