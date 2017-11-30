Boy arrested after assault on teachers at Las Vegas school

An 11-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after an assault on three teachers at a Las Vegas middle school.

Frank F. Garside Junior High School (Google Street View)

The student was arrested on three counts of battery on a protected person after the incident at Garside Junior High School, Clark County School District Police Lt. Darnell Couthen said.

“There was an assault with scissors, but no stabbing,” he said.

Couthen said the student’s original aim was a male teacher, but two female teachers also were involved. Neither the teachers nor the student were injured, he said.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the school on South Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas.

Couthen said he had no idea why the student attacked the teacher. The student was booked into the juvenile detention center.

