Boy, babysitter survive Las Vegas hostage ordeal, man arrested

Las Vegas police work a barricade situation at the Highland Inn Motel on Dean Martin Drive north of Blue Diamond Road Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 29-hour barricade in southwest Las Vegas that involved two hostages and a man shooting at police ended without injuries Thursday afternoon.

An officer patrolling near the Highland Inn Motel, 8025 Dean Martin Drive, found a stolen vehicle and a stolen motorcycle parked outside around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Sasha Larkin.

Las Vegas Police Provide an Update on a Barricade Situation on May 26, 2021 https://t.co/lrm7GGGVrK — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) May 27, 2021

A man tried to get on the motorcycle while the officer was there, and when the officer tried to stop the man, he tried to pull a gun from inside his shirt, Larkin said at a briefing Thursday afternoon.

The officer “created space” and de-escalated the situation, which resulted in the man running into his apartment.

Investigators believe that once the man was in his apartment, he used a saw and a hammer to cut a hole and sneak into the apartment next door, where he took a 4-year-old boy and his babysitter hostage before firing a round at police.

“We took this very slowly and methodically, negotiating with him throughout the entire night,” Larkin said.

After almost three hours of negotiations, Larkin said, the man let the boy go but kept the babysitter hostage until Thursday afternoon.

The man voluntarily came out of the apartment later in the afternoon. No one was injured.

“This is what these guys train for,” Larkin said. “There is a time where they need to use force and move quickly, but they also recognize that this was one of those times we could slow down.”

The man’s name was not immediately released. Larkin said he was being booked into the Clark County Detention Center and was expected to face charges of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a stolen vehicle, kidnapping and attempted murder on a police officer.

It was unclear if he was wanted on any charges before Wednesday.

