Boy hit by pickup in North Las Vegas dies at hospital

North Las Vegas police investigate after a crash at Lone Mountain and Losee roads in North Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dozens of parents and students hold candles during a candlelight vigil at Somerset Academy in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, on behalf of two young students struck by a truck at nearby crossword on Friday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Dozens of parents and students pray during a candlelight vigil at Somerset Academy in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, on behalf of two young students struck by a truck at nearby crossword on Friday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Dozens of parents and students hold candles during a candlelight vigil at Somerset Academy in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, on behalf of two young students struck by a truck at nearby crossword on Friday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

One of the two children hit by a truck in North Las Vegas on Friday afternoon has died, police said.

The 12-year-old boy died at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon, surrounded by family, according to a release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The boy and his 9-year-old sister were hit by a black Dodge Ram pickup on Lone Mountain Road near Losee Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police said. They were walking in a crosswalk.

Both children were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The news release did not indicate what condition the girl was in on Sunday.

Mark Kline, 47, was arrested Friday on two charges of failing to use due care around pedestrians and one charge each of failing to maintain lane and failing to give full time and attention to driving. Police added a vehicular manslaughter charge on Sunday.

Kline was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center on Friday, but he did not show up in jail records Sunday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the boy and release his cause and manner of death.

On Saturday night, dozens of parents and students took part in a candlelight vigil at Somerset Academy, 4650 Losee Road, on behalf of the two students.

